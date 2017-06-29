DOWN UNDER, AND TWICE OVER

I will be giving a series of talks in Australia later this year – not once, but on two different trips, first in August, and then in October. In August, I am speaking at the Byron Writers Festival, before giving two talks in Sydney, and then at the Bendigo Writers Festival, In October I will be speaking at Integrity 20 in Brisbane. The details:

.

Byron Bay

4-6 August

Byron Writers Festival

Byron Bay

New South Wales

I am speaking in three sessions:

Friday 4 August, 11am-12pm

In conversation with Laura Kroetsch

Friday, 4 August, 3-4pm

‘Living Ethically’ a discussion with Rebeccca Huntley, Emrys Westacott and Anthony Funnell

Saturday 5 August, 2.45 –3.45pm

‘It depends what you mean by extremist’, a discussion with David Marr, John Condon and Matthew Condon.

Details and tickets from the Byron Writers Festival.

.

Sydney

8 August

In Conversation

Seymour Centre

Cnr Cleveland Street & City Road

Chippendale

Sydney

Organized by the University of Sydney’s Post-Truth Initiative and ThinkInc. Details to come.

.

10 August

Sydney

The History of Moral Thought

State Library of New South Wales

Macquarie Street

Sydney

6-7pm

Tickets and details from the State Library of NSW.

.

Bendigo

11-13 August

Bendigo Writers Festival

Bendigo

Victoria

I am speaking in two sessions:

Saturday 12 August, 8.15-9.30pm

‘How the World Changed’, in conversation with Tony Walker

Sunday 13 August, 12.30-13.30pm

‘The Moral Tightrope’, discussing the history of morality with Paul Barclay.

Tickets and details from the Bendigo Writers Festival.

.

Brisbane

18-20 October

Integrity 20

Griffiths University

Brisbane

I am speaking in two sessions, the first on freedom of speech, the second of social divisions. Details to come.

.

My thanks to all those who have helped organize these talks, most especially Rosemary Sorensen of the Bendigo Writers Festival who has has been invaluable in making all this possible. And if you are coming to any of these events, do get in touch.