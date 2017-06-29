DOWN UNDER, AND TWICE OVER

I will be giving a series of talks in Australia later this year – not once, but on two different trips, first in August, and then in October. In August, I am speaking at the Byron Writers Festival, before giving two talks in Sydney, and then at the Bendigo Writers Festival, In October I will be speaking at Integrity 20 in Brisbane. The details:
Byron Bay
4-6 August
Byron Writers Festival
Byron Bay
New South Wales
I am speaking in three sessions:
Friday 4 August, 11am-12pm
In conversation with Laura Kroetsch
Friday, 4 August, 3-4pm
‘Living Ethically’ a discussion with Rebeccca Huntley, Emrys Westacott and Anthony Funnell
Saturday 5 August, 2.45 –3.45pm
‘It depends what you mean by extremist’, a discussion with David Marr, John Condon and Matthew Condon.
Details and tickets from the Byron Writers Festival.
Sydney
8 August
In Conversation
Seymour Centre
Cnr Cleveland Street & City Road
Chippendale
Sydney
Organized by the University of Sydney’s Post-Truth Initiative and ThinkInc. Details to come.
10 August
Sydney
The History of Moral Thought
State Library of New South Wales
Macquarie Street
Sydney
6-7pm
Tickets and details from the State Library of NSW.
Bendigo
11-13 August
Bendigo Writers Festival
Bendigo
Victoria
I am speaking in two sessions:
Saturday 12 August, 8.15-9.30pm
‘How the World Changed’, in conversation with Tony Walker
Sunday 13 August, 12.30-13.30pm
‘The Moral Tightrope’, discussing the history of morality with Paul Barclay.
Tickets and details from the Bendigo Writers Festival.
Brisbane
18-20 October
Integrity 20
Griffiths University
Brisbane
I am speaking in two sessions, the first on freedom of speech, the second of social divisions. Details to come.
My thanks to all those who have helped organize these talks, most especially Rosemary Sorensen of the Bendigo Writers Festival who has has been invaluable in making all this possible. And if you are coming to any of these events, do get in touch.