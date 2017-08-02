TALKING OZ

This is an update on the talks I am giving in Australia over the next couple of weeks:
4-6 August
Byron Writers Festival
Byron Bay
New South Wales
I am speaking in three sessions:
Friday 4 August, 11am-12pm
In conversation with Laura Kroetsch about the themes of my books From Fatwa to Jihad and The Quest for a Moral Compass.
Friday, 4 August, 3-4pm
‘Living Ethically’ a discussion with Rebeccca Huntley, Emrys Westacott and Anthony Funnell
Saturday 5 August, 2.45 –3.45pm
‘It depends what you mean by extremist’, a discussion with David Marr, John Condon and Matthew Condon.
Details and tickets from the Byron Writers Festival.
8 August
Post Truth Era
Seymour Centre
Cnr Cleveland Street & City Road
Chippendale
Sydney
I am in conversation with Charles Firth. The event is organized by Think Inc and the University of Sydney’s Post-Truth Initiative. Details and tickets from Think Inc.
10 August
The History of Moral Thought
State Library of New South Wales
Macquarie Street
Sydney
6-7pm
Tickets and details from the State Library of NSW.
11-13 August
Bendigo Writers Festival
Bendigo
Victoria
I am speaking in two sessions:
Saturday 12 August, 8.15-9.30pm
‘How the World Changed’, a conversation with Tony Walker, based around my book From Fatwa to Jihad.
Sunday 13 August, 12.30-13.30pm
‘The Moral Tightrope’, discussing the history of morality with Paul Barclay.
Tickets and details from the Bendigo Writers Festival.
The image is of Australian Indigenous cave art from caves in the Carnarvon Creek Gorge of central western Queensland, dated around 3500 years ago. Photograph by Chris Jules.