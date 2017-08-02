TALKING OZ

This is an update on the talks I am giving in Australia over the next couple of weeks:

.

4-6 August

Byron Writers Festival

Byron Bay

New South Wales

I am speaking in three sessions:

Friday 4 August, 11am-12pm

In conversation with Laura Kroetsch about the themes of my books From Fatwa to Jihad and The Quest for a Moral Compass.

Friday, 4 August, 3-4pm

‘Living Ethically’ a discussion with Rebeccca Huntley, Emrys Westacott and Anthony Funnell

Saturday 5 August, 2.45 –3.45pm

‘It depends what you mean by extremist’, a discussion with David Marr, John Condon and Matthew Condon.

Details and tickets from the Byron Writers Festival.

.

8 August

Post Truth Era

Seymour Centre

Cnr Cleveland Street & City Road

Chippendale

Sydney

I am in conversation with Charles Firth. The event is organized by Think Inc and the University of Sydney’s Post-Truth Initiative. Details and tickets from Think Inc.

.

10 August

The History of Moral Thought

State Library of New South Wales

Macquarie Street

Sydney

6-7pm

Tickets and details from the State Library of NSW.

.

11-13 August

Bendigo Writers Festival

Bendigo

Victoria

I am speaking in two sessions:

Saturday 12 August, 8.15-9.30pm

‘How the World Changed’, a conversation with Tony Walker, based around my book From Fatwa to Jihad.

Sunday 13 August, 12.30-13.30pm

‘The Moral Tightrope’, discussing the history of morality with Paul Barclay.

Tickets and details from the Bendigo Writers Festival.

.

The image is of Australian Indigenous cave art from caves in the Carnarvon Creek Gorge of central western Queensland, dated around 3500 years ago. Photograph by Chris Jules.